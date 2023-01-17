Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 854,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,028. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $239.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Further Reading
