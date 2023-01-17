Inspirato (ISPO) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.18 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.31

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inspirato and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 236.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

