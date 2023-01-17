Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth $175,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,399. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $611.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.