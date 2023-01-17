Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Raised to C$1.05

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integra Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

