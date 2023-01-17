Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Raised to C$1.05

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
