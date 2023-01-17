Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE VCV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 108,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,465. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

