Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2023 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Marathon Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,453,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

