Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB)

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,277 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average volume of 1,657 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in South Pacific Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. 717,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. South Pacific Resources has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

South Pacific Resources ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.19 million. South Pacific Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Pacific Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. South Pacific Resources’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut South Pacific Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised South Pacific Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Pacific Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

