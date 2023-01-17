Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,722 call options on the company. This is an increase of 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,717 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. 2,835,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $364.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 47.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.87%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

