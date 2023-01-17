Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the December 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,743,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 768,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,671. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Investview

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies management, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, repair solutions, and blockchain technologies.

