InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $2.46 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.