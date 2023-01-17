InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $2.46 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
