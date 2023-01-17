iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,300. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.