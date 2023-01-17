iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.24% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $24,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. 17,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,122. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $109.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.