iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 69.3% in December

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the December 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $77.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

