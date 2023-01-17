iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 69.3% in December

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the December 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $77.79.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.