iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the December 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 140,926 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

EWZS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,178. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

