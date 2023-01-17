iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.64. 97,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,233. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

