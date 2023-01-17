iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $399.84. 124,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $467.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.51.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.