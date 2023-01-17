iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $399.84. 124,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $467.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.51.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
