iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $114.81. 5,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $133.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

