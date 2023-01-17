Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE ISDR opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 million, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $31.63.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.