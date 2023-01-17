Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Down 90.5% in December

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 5,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,245. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $432.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Itaú Corpbanca

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.