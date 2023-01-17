ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Acquires 165 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($183.22).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Simon Bourne bought 149 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($181.82).

ITM Power Stock Up 0.3 %

ITM Power stock traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 91.58 ($1.12). 4,872,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,605. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.65. The company has a market cap of £564.28 million and a PE ratio of -15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.38 ($5.39).

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.29 ($4.81).

(Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.