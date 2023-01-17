IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of IX Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in IX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $343,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the third quarter worth $362,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IX Acquisition by 104.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IX Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IXAQ stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. IX Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

