J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

