Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Short Interest Update

Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jackson Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RJAC remained flat at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Jackson Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.72.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth $498,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth $999,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Acquisition

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

