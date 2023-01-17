Jeffrey Dossett Sells 563 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $67,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $221,620.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $80,585.86.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $300,810.18.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. 313,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,820. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.