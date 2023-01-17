Jet Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $54,686.61 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $54,686.61 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00232898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00718069 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,517.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.