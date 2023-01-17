John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 48,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,188. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

