JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Stacey Friedman Sells 23,148 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 150,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,165. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

