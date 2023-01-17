JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,153

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,153 ($14.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.41) to GBX 1,549 ($18.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,365 ($16.66) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,493.14.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of St. James’s Place stock remained flat at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

