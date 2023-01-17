JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price to $39.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $38.34 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.