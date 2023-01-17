Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -981.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.73. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,421.84%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,688,000 after purchasing an additional 365,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 660,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,518 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

