Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $1,204,797.30 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.27. The company had a trading volume of 216,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,762. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.28.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $87,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

