Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$6.50 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.44.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.72. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.47 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$950.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$143.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$222,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,182,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,954,563.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

