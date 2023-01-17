Kendall Capital Management Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.28. 33,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,902. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

