Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

