Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Up 1,157.1% in December

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 1,157.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kismet Acquisition Two Trading Up 0.1 %

Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,577. Kismet Acquisition Two has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Two

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAII. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 79,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth $2,010,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 132.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 427,698 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.