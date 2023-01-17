KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $468.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $468.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s FY2023 earnings at $24.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $378.94.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $420.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.54 and its 200 day moving average is $351.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $445.52.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

