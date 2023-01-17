Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $25.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $433.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 389,598 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 338,328 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

