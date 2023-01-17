Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $102.89 million and approximately $2,190.70 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

