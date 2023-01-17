Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VOPKY remained flat at $31.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. Koninklijke Vopak has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €31.00 ($33.70) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Read More

