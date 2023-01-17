Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.48

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 60004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Koppers Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $669.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth $9,012,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Stories

