Kraft Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Kraft Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 12.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,778. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.