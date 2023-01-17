Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.67

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 406123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.99 million and a PE ratio of -21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
