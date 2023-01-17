Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Investec

Investec cut shares of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

KIROY stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.