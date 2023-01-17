LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 46,001 Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BKSY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,863. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 93.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.