LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys Shares of 6,700 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,013,000 after acquiring an additional 163,959 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

HASI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 2,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,684. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.