LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,587 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PL. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 0.2 %

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Shares of NYSE PL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.