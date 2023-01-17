LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,726. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $123.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.15. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

