LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $8.58 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. 4,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

