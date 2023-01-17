LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.10% of Mattel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,261,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,594,000 after acquiring an additional 221,983 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mattel by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 4,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,170. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

