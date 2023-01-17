LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

